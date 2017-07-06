First Watch: Anna Lann, 'Moist'

It's not enough to simply listen to the music of Anna Lann. The Tel Aviv-based artist, originally from Latvia, creates a surreal blend of dance and visual art meant to accompany, and amplify, her music. For her piece "Moist," these mediums all collide and conspire, creating a statement around humanity's fragile planetary dominance. The song comes from Bound Love, Anna Lann's second EP and her first for Little Assembly, a new independent label of "left-field pop music," due for release on July 21.

Anna Lann told me that the video "shows clearly [that] man creates palaces out of marble, fur coats and leather coats out of animals, et cetera, while placing himself as the dominating species of planet earth, constantly forgetting that it takes the tiniest spark from nature's side to literally delete human kind from the face of the Earth. The lyrics 'How much has gone... Feels like I'm spending time with you' in a way resembles a love affair which is coming to an end, and is referring to the way nature feels toward mankind."

The video, directed by Anna Lann and 16-year-old art student Jonathan Trichter, depicts dancers amongst an array of natural elements, water, ash, mushrooms and columns of stacked cabbage. Intercut between these stunning, surreal scenes are aerial shots of forest fires and volcanic eruptions illustrating nature's mighty force over humanity.