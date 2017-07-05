Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Nirvana Played An Empty Radio Shack On The Road To Fame

You have a video like this, admit it: awkward leaps across the screen, moodily staring into the camera, flailing on the ground, all the while lip-syncing to your rock star dreams. Granted, you probably wouldn't become Nirvana.

Right after recording a demo with Jack Endino in 1988 as "Ted Ed Fred," Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, and Dale Crover (Melvins) went into a temporarily closed Radio Shack in Aberdeen to play along to "Paper Cuts" and make a music video... sort of. Now the full video, with several takes, has been unearthed. Nothing's plugged in, it's silly, it's endearing and there are some extremely DIY lighting choices.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

First Watch: Humble Fire, 'Builder'

Watch

Humble Fire Jonathan Williams/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Jonathan Williams/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Humble Fire, 'Builder'

The D.C. band's new video, for the dreamy pop song "Builder," is about the ties that bind and also the ties that confine.

Widowspeak Announces A New Album, Kicks It Off With 'Dog'

Watch

Widowspeak's new album, Expect The Best, comes out August 25. Kyle Jacques/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Kyle Jacques/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

Widowspeak Announces A New Album, Kicks It Off With 'Dog'

Molly Hamilton channels an animal's mindset in the dreamily yearning first single from Expect The Best, due out August 25.

First Watch: Manchester Orchestra 'The Alien'

Manchester Orchestra Mike Dempsey/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Mike Dempsey/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Manchester Orchestra 'The Alien'

Manchester Orchestra's new album reveals a cinematic approach to songwriting, perfectly displayed in this reverse-slow-motion video for 'The Alien.'

First Watch: Jen Cloher, 'Forgot Myself'

Watch

Jen Cloher. Tajette O'Halloran/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Tajette O'Halloran/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Jen Cloher, 'Forgot Myself'

Cloher is a smart, witty Melbourne songwriter whose new song features her wife and record-label partner, Courtney Barnett, on guitar.

Back To Top