Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Japanese Breakfast's 'Road Head' Hits That State Between Wired And Zoned Out

Japanese Breakfast's Soft Sounds From Another Planet is really turning out to be a weird record — not outré, just a mode and mood that is both alluring and unsettling, like hitting that late-night caffeine state between wired and zoned out. So far, that's been reflected in the videos directed by Michelle Zauner, the project's founder and leader, herself — first there was the sci-fi love story for "Machinist," and now for positively resplendent cyborg-pop song "Road Head," both created with Adam Kolodny.

"For this one we wanted to focus on staging and an exaggerated color palette," Zauner writes in a press release, citing Wong Kar-wai's Fallen Angels and David Lynch's Twin Peaks as inspirations. In the video, she smokes cigarettes and bobs along to an absolutely hypnotic bass line with some chill alien dude, driving nowhere in a cool car and eating cheap ramen.

Soft Sounds From Another Planet comes out July 14 via Dead Oceans.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

First Watch: Anna Lann, 'Moist'

Watch

'Moist' is the latest visual masterpiece from Tel Aviv's surreal singer, Anna Lann and director Jonathan Trichter. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Anna Lann, 'Moist'

Anna Lann, a Tel Aviv-based multidisciplinary artist who works in music, dance and visual art, has crafted a breakup letter to humanity — from the Earth itself.

First Watch: Humble Fire, 'Builder'

Watch

Humble Fire Jonathan Williams/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Jonathan Williams/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Humble Fire, 'Builder'

The D.C. band's new video, for the dreamy pop song "Builder," is about the ties that bind and also the ties that confine.

Widowspeak Announces A New Album, Kicks It Off With 'Dog'

Watch

Widowspeak's new album, Expect The Best, comes out August 25. Kyle Jacques/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Kyle Jacques/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

Widowspeak Announces A New Album, Kicks It Off With 'Dog'

Molly Hamilton channels an animal's mindset in the dreamily yearning first single from Expect The Best, due out August 25.

First Watch: Manchester Orchestra 'The Alien'

Manchester Orchestra Mike Dempsey/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Mike Dempsey/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Manchester Orchestra 'The Alien'

Manchester Orchestra's new album reveals a cinematic approach to songwriting, perfectly displayed in this reverse-slow-motion video for 'The Alien.'

First Watch: Jen Cloher, 'Forgot Myself'

Watch

Jen Cloher. Tajette O'Halloran/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Tajette O'Halloran/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Jen Cloher, 'Forgot Myself'

Cloher is a smart, witty Melbourne songwriter whose new song features her wife and record-label partner, Courtney Barnett, on guitar.

Back To Top