Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

In Run The Jewels' Claymation Video, The Real Horror Is Power

Haunted house rides are pretty corny — rubber monsters pop out of the dark while you spill soda between the seats. In this haunted house, the monsters are politicians, gentrification, racial profiling and corporal punishment.

"Good day from the house of the haunted / Get a job, get a house, get a coffin," raps El-P in the second verse of Run The Jewels' "Don't Get Captured," inhabiting the capitalists who systematically oppress the poor. "Don't stray from the path, remain where you at / That maximizes our profit."

Directed by Chris Hopewell (who also made Radiohead's "Burn The Witch" video) and produced by Rosie Brind for Jacknife Films, the duo take a ride through a city of skeletons with literal "evil plans" to build organic pizzerias and craft beer halls, where longtime residents are pushed out of their homes, and a protester is caught, judged and executed in swift fashion.

RTJ3 is out now.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

First Watch: Anna Lann, 'Moist'

Watch

'Moist' is the latest visual masterpiece from Tel Aviv's surreal singer, Anna Lann and director Jonathan Trichter. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Anna Lann, 'Moist'

Anna Lann, a Tel Aviv-based multidisciplinary artist who works in music, dance and visual art, has crafted a breakup letter to humanity — from the Earth itself.

First Watch: Humble Fire, 'Builder'

Watch

Humble Fire Jonathan Williams/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Jonathan Williams/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Humble Fire, 'Builder'

The D.C. band's new video, for the dreamy pop song "Builder," is about the ties that bind and also the ties that confine.

Widowspeak Announces A New Album, Kicks It Off With 'Dog'

Watch

Widowspeak's new album, Expect The Best, comes out August 25. Kyle Jacques/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Kyle Jacques/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

Widowspeak Announces A New Album, Kicks It Off With 'Dog'

Molly Hamilton channels an animal's mindset in the dreamily yearning first single from Expect The Best, due out August 25.

First Watch: Manchester Orchestra 'The Alien'

Manchester Orchestra Mike Dempsey/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Mike Dempsey/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Manchester Orchestra 'The Alien'

Manchester Orchestra's new album reveals a cinematic approach to songwriting, perfectly displayed in this reverse-slow-motion video for 'The Alien.'

Back To Top