Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Acclaimed jazz artists share music and memories
Bill Charlap and his mother, Sandy Stewart.

Bill Charlap and his mother, Sandy Stewart.

Sandy Stewart And Bill Charlap On Piano Jazz

Vocalist Sandy Stewart first emerged as a star of the cabaret scene during the 1960s, and her marriage to Broadway composer Moose Charlap kept her plugged into a vibrant music community. In 2005, Stewart and her son, pianist Bill Charlap, collaborated on their first album together, Love Is Here to Stay. On this Piano Jazz broadcast from 2006, hosted by Marian McPartland, mother and son bring a rare combination of swing and sophistication to a performance of "Two For The Road."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 2006.

SET LIST

  • "Two For The Road" (Mancini, Bricusse)
  • "The Boy Next Door" (Blane, Martin)
  • "Where Or When" (Rodgers, Hart)
  • "Melancholy Mood" (McPartland)
  • "Here I Am" (Charlap, Sweeney)
  • "In A Sentimental Mood" (Ellington)
  • "The Nearness Of You" (Washington, Carmichael)
  • "Taking A Chance On Love" (Duke, Fetter, LaTouche)
