Watch Au Revoir Simone Play 'A Violent Yet Flammable World' On 'Twin Peaks'

David Lynch really does have a thing for dreamy synths that are also kinda eerie. Both Chromatics and "The Nine Inch Nails" have played on the Twin Peaks reboot so far this season, and now Au Revoir Simone has brought its lush keyboards and harmonies to the Bang Bang Bar for a second time. They perform "A Violent Yet Flammable World" from 2007's The Bird Of Music, right after a scene in which Sky Ferreira scratches at a nasty armpit rash because sure, why not.

