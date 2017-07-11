Accessibility links

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
For 'On My Side,' Gordi Channels The Celebratory Spirit Of Jónsi

Australian singer-songwriter Sophie Payten (a.k.a. Gordi) has released a string of gorgeously gloomy covers and singles in the past year or two, from last fall's lonesome take on Bon Iver's "00000 Million" to last month's epic single "Heaven I Know." On August 25, Gordi will finally release her first full-length album, Reservoir.

In that album's new single, "On My Side," she showcases a sound that's more vibrant — even playful — than ever. Amid an arrangement that stomps, soars, claps and coos like Jónsi at his most insistent, Gordi pleads for loyalty while struggling to be heard. (Reservoir has several high-profile contributing producers, among them Sigur Rós' Alex Somers.) And, to hammer home its themes of interdependence and communication, "On My Side" also gets its own lovely video, shot earlier this summer in the California desert near the Salton Sea.

"Your Voice On The Radio" is the colorful, nostalgic, and lightly absurd collaboration of Dave Depper with Laura Gibson and Christopher Harrell (director).

Rhye, "Please."

'Moist' is the latest visual masterpiece from Tel Aviv's surreal singer, Anna Lann and director Jonathan Trichter.

Humble Fire

