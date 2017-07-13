Accessibility links

Special Series

Favorite Sessions

The best studio sessions from your favorite public radio stations
VuHaus

Favorite Sessions

Dan Auerbach, 'Trouble Waits For You' (Live)KCRW

The Black Keys frontman and all-star producer Dan Auerbach settled into his Nashville studio to record his second solo album, Waiting On A Song, with some of the legendary musicians based into the city. The acoustic set he performed for KCRW featured many new tracks — including this unreleased song, "Trouble Waits For You."

SET LIST

  • "Trouble Waits For You"

Photo: Brian Lowe/KCRW.

Watch Dan Auerbach's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.

[+] read more[-] less
KCRW

More From Blues

Ruthie Foster On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Ruthie Foster On Mountain Stage

The Grammy-nominated blues and gospel singer returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

Ruthie Foster On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/522762174/522768305" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Lucinda Williams, Live In Concert

Watch

Lucinda Williams performs at Lincoln Center Out Of Doors. Ebru Yildiz for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Ebru Yildiz for NPR

Front Row

Lucinda Williams, Live In Concert

Watch the legendary singer-songwriter perform a three-song set at Damrosch Park in New York City.

Son Little, Live In Concert

Watch

Son Little performs a set at NPR's 2015 CMJ showcase, which took place at (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York City on Oct. 14, 2015. Loren Wohl for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Loren Wohl for NPR

Front Row

Son Little, Live In Concert

The Philly singer-guitarist's trio showed up at New York's (Le) Poisson Rouge in a blues-rock mood. Watch Son Little perform a batch of songs from his self-titled album.

Jarekus Singleton On Mountain Stage

Listen

Jarekus Singleton. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Jarekus Singleton On Mountain Stage

Singleton is at the forefront of modern electric blues. Hear him perform live in West Virginia.

Jarekus Singleton On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/448572688/448582615" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Buckwheat Zydeco On Mountain Stage

Listen

Buckwheat Zydeco. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Buckwheat Zydeco On Mountain Stage

The ambassador of a distinctive Louisiana style takes the stage in West Virginia.

Buckwheat Zydeco On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/405881919/405884860" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Eric Bibb On Mountain Stage

Listen

Eric Bibb. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Eric Bibb On Mountain Stage

Raised in the New York folk scene of the '50s and '60s, the blues guitarist now lives in Sweden.

Eric Bibb On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/404165710/404169737" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Janiva Magness On Mountain Stage

Listen

Janiva Magness. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Janiva Magness On Mountain Stage

The decorated blues singer and Detroit native performs live from a West Virginia stage.

Janiva Magness On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/370131994/370149334" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jim Oblon On Mountain Stage

Listen

Jim Oblon. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Jim Oblon On Mountain Stage

The young Nashville bluesman's live set in West Virginia shows off his furious guitar picking.

Jim Oblon On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/354533659/354534555" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Holmes Brothers On Mountain Stage

Listen

The Holmes Brothers. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Holmes Brothers On Mountain Stage

The Virginia-born band has been blending gospel, country and R&B for more than four decades.

The Holmes Brothers On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/351179331/351238977" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top