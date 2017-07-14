Accessibility links

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Mountain Stage

Brennen Leigh On Mountain Stage

Brennen Leigh on Mountain Stage

Texan singer and guitar-slinger Brennen Leigh makes her debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Originally from Minnesota but now a staple in the Austin country scene, Leigh has contributed harmonies to studio recordings, collaborated with songwriters extraordinaire Jim Lauderdale and Robbie Fulks and had her music covered by country legends Sunny Sweeney and Lee Ann Womack. More recently, she's focused her whip-smart lyricism and rollicking drawl on an entirely different project: diving into the country archives to record a fully-fledged tribute to Lefty Frizzell, one of the most influential acts in honky-tonk history. It takes style to cover style, and Leigh has it in spades.

Brennen Leigh's latest self-released album is Brennen Leigh Sings Lefty Frizzell. For this 2016 performance, Leigh is joined by songwriting and touring partner Noel McKay.

SET LIST

  • "Analog"
  • "Steam Threshers Reunion"
  • "I Love You A Thousand Ways"
  • "The Box"
