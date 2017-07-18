Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Phoebe Bridgers Announces Debut Album, Shares 'Motion Sickness'

Phoebe Bridgers was a major discovery at this year's SXSW — and, before that, the voice behind the tremendous EP Killer, released via Ryan Adams' label in 2015. Now, hers already feels like an indispensable voice. This year alone, Bridgers has toured with Conor Oberst, performed a South X Lullaby from an Austin hotel bed, and signed the label deal that will bring her first album, Stranger In The Alps, to the world on Sept. 22.

"Smoke Signals," the first song from that record, demonstrates so many of Bridgers' greatest gifts: the cool-yet-warm approachability, the languid grace of her arrangements, the gift for powerful phrasing and precise scene-setting. But that song's new follow-up, "Motion Sickness," showcases another side altogether, as Bridgers wraps her voice around a rich and rumbling midtempo rocker.

Amid references to an abandoned attempt at hypnotherapy, Bridgers crafts a vivid description of an unquiet mind, with an apt and evocative metaphor to drive it all home in the chorus: "I have emotional motion sickness / Somebody roll the windows down / There are no words in the English language / I could scream to drown you out."

Stranger In The Alps track listing

  1. Smoke Signals
  2. Motion Sickness
  3. Funeral
  4. Demi Moore
  5. Scott Street
  6. Killer
  7. Georgia
  8. Chelsea
  9. Would You Rather
  10. You Missed My Heart
  11. Smoke Signals (Reprise)

Stranger In The Alps comes out Sept. 22 via Dead Oceans.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

First Watch: Van William Feat. First Aid Kit, 'Revolution'

Van William's solo debut, The Revolution EP, is out in September and will be followed by a full-length album in early 2018. Silvia Grav/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Silvia Grav/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Van William Feat. First Aid Kit, 'Revolution'

Van William's song preaches personal, not political, revolution — but these days, the lines can get blurry fast.

First Watch: Alexander F, 'Swimmers'

Watch

Alex Toth in the video, "Swimmers." Michael Faller/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Michael Faller/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Alexander F, 'Swimmers'

In this video from Alexander F — the side-project of Rubblebucket's Alex Toth — a punk singer transforms into a ballerina in a Kafka-referencing piece of individualistic affirmation.

First Watch: Kalbells, 'Bodyriders'

Watch

Kalbells, in the video for "Bodyriders." YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

All Songs TV

First Watch: Kalbells, 'Bodyriders'

There's comfort and mystery in "Bodyriders," the newest song from Kalbells, the solo project of Rubblebucket singer and saxophonist Kalmia Traver.

First Watch: Dave Depper feat. Laura Gibson, 'Your Voice On The Radio'

Watch

"Your Voice On The Radio" is the colorful, nostalgic, and lightly absurd collaboration of Dave Depper with Laura Gibson and Christopher Harrell (director). Jaclyn Campanaro/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Jaclyn Campanaro/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Dave Depper feat. Laura Gibson, 'Your Voice On The Radio'

Dave Depper, now a full member of Death Cab For Cutie, brought a quirky disco sensibility to this duet with Laura Gibson.

Rhye Returns To Lull You Into The Sultriest Stupor

Rhye, "Please." Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

Rhye Returns To Lull You Into The Sultriest Stupor

"Please" picks up where 2013's Woman left off: namely, by draping sweet-voiced pleas for intimacy and connection with vaporous layers of softly shimmering soul.

Back To Top