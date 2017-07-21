Watch: The Latest Video From Moon Hooch Is Pure Insanity

The bizarre, funhouse imagery in the new Moon Hooch video for "Booty House" is as insane as the band's high-spirited music. Even saxophonist Mike Wilbur concedes the visuals are "super weird." He told me in an email that he thinks the video "embodies the mania of our industrial existence. It was shot in Brooklyn in the summer of 2016. We really liked the shots our friend Daryen Ru did, but wanted it edited in a way that helped portray the psychosis of living in an artificial reality." I don't entirely understand what Mike is saying, but when I watch this twisted, fast-cut video, with lo-fi effects, "understanding" takes a back seat to the fierce fun of the music.

The one stipulation director Daryen Ru asked of the Craigslist cast of walk-on's was to come in costumes made of trash and to wear makeup - and we're not talking mascara. In fact, the warehouse space where the video was filmed was decorated with trash.

Moon Hooch plays music that's always on the edge of either overdrive - with drummer James Muschler leading the way - or chaos, played out in the screaming musical conversations between sax players Mike Wilbur and Wenzl McGowen.

"Booty House" is from the group's 2016 LP Red Sky and they've already released two new records since. Earlier this year they put out an EP called Joshua Tree and now they have a new record called Live at the Cathedral. The album was recorded in 2015 with an audience at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. And really, live is the best way to experience this band. Their shows are breathtaking and fun. The band possess the rare ability to play music that blends jazz and EDM, but also manages to appeal to the jamband fan with skilled improvisations. You can get an idea for what it's like with their Tiny Desk Concert, still one of my all time favorites!