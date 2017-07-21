Willie Nelson and Jackie King on Piano Jazz

Country music legend Willie Nelson and jazz guitarist Jackie King (1945 - 2016) performed and recorded together for decades. They were host Marian McPartland's guests for this unforgettable 2002 Piano Jazz session. Songs include standards like "There'll Never Be Another You" and Nelson's classic ballad "Crazy," plus a few selections from Nelson and King's 2000 collaborative album ("The Gypsy" and "The Heart of A Clown").

Originally broadcast in the winter of 2002.

SET LIST