Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

A$AP Mob Hits The Runway With Raf Simmons

Rap's fashionable attack has come a long way since Russell Simmons had to cajole Adidas into cutting a check for Run-D.M.C.

When it comes to the intersection between hip-hop and high fashion today, no rapper alive has marketed himself as a walking billboard better than A$AP Rocky. He's risen from name-dropping bougie designers like Rick Owens and Raf Simmons in his early career to walking the runway for luxury streetwear brand Hood By Air, releasing capsule collections with the likes of J.W. Anderson and becoming the newest face for Dior Homme as of last year.

In the new video for "RAF," featuring Playboi Carti and Quavo of Migos, he extends his distinction for taste to his Harlem crew A$AP Mob. A tribute to Simmons, Calvin Klein's current creative director, the visual is ripped straight from the runway, with Rocky and company modeling limited-edition pieces from the Raf Simmons archive. The song, which debuted on Frank Ocean's Beats 1 radio show in May, also features Ocean and Lil Uzi Vert, though both fail to make an appearance in the closet raid.

The video's release comes with news of A$AP Mob's 20-city fall tour, starting Sept. 23, and a reminder of A$AP Twelvyy's forthcoming debut, 12, set for August 4.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

The Pollyseeds' 'Intentions' Oozes Style

Watch

A still from The Pollyseeds' "Intentions' video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

All Songs TV

The Pollyseeds' 'Intentions' Oozes Style

WBGO

This just looks like the coolest party ever. Terrace Martin — known for his work with Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar — and his new band that culls from G-Funk, jazz and R&B set the scene.

First Watch: Jade Bird, 'Cathedral'

Jade Bird on "Cathedral." Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Jade Bird, 'Cathedral'

Jade Bird is a 19-year-old British singer with a voice that would sound as much at home on an Americana radio station in Nashville as it would back home.

First Watch: Van William Feat. First Aid Kit, 'Revolution'

Van William's solo debut, The Revolution EP, is out in September and will be followed by a full-length album in early 2018. Silvia Grav/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Silvia Grav/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Van William Feat. First Aid Kit, 'Revolution'

Van William's song preaches personal, not political, revolution — but these days, the lines can get blurry fast.

First Watch: Alexander F, 'Swimmers'

Watch

Alex Toth in the video, "Swimmers." Michael Faller/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Michael Faller/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Alexander F, 'Swimmers'

In this video from Alexander F — the side-project of Rubblebucket's Alex Toth — a punk singer transforms into a ballerina in a Kafka-referencing piece of individualistic affirmation.

First Watch: Kalbells, 'Bodyriders'

Watch

Kalbells, in the video for "Bodyriders." YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

All Songs TV

First Watch: Kalbells, 'Bodyriders'

There's comfort and mystery in "Bodyriders," the newest song from Kalbells, the solo project of Rubblebucket singer and saxophonist Kalmia Traver.

Back To Top