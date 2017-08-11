Accessibility links

Joseph, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017 The Portland trio, composed of sisters Natalie, Meegan and Allison Closner, makes music that invites its audience to share in its bond of sisterhood. Hear Joseph's set at Newport Folk now.
Newport Logo, Large.
Special Series

Newport Folk Festival

Listen to concert recordings from the original weekend music festival
Enlarge this image

Joseph performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Adam Kissick for NPR

Joseph performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Joseph, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Joseph, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 40:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539346196/542434613" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

"These are my sisters," said Natalie Closner, introducing the song "Wind" during Joseph's Saturday-afternoon set at the Newport Folk Festival. "This is about that."

The lyrics of that song, from the Portland trio's debut album Native Dreamer Kin, do speak to the strength of the Closner sisters' relationship: "It takes wind to knock this house down." But in a way, all of Joseph's music is about sisterhood: When Natalie, Meegan and Allison shout together to the heavens, accompanied only by Natalie's acoustic guitar, it's a joyful noise that intrinsically celebrates their bond. At the same time, the three women invite their audience to share in that bond; at Newport, they conducted a crowd singalong to the lovely, intricate "Planets" and, by the end of their set, had everyone belting out the fearless anthem "White Flag."

Set List

  • "Stay Awake"
  • "Canyon"
  • "Wind"
  • "SOS (Overboard)"
  • "Planets"
  • "I Don't Mind"
  • "Lifted Away"
  • "Sweet Dreams"
  • "Eyes To The Sky"
  • "White Flag"

Credits

Technical Director: Josh Rogosin; Audio Engineers: Steve Remote, Steve Kolakowsky, Ken Candelas(Aura-Sonic Ltd.); Producers: Marissa Lorusso, Jenna Li, Suraya Mohamed; Photography: Adam Kissick.

Special thanks to TuneIn's Newport Folk Radio. Listen to Newport Folk Radio year-round via TuneIn.com or the TuneIn app.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Newport Folk Festival

Julia Jacklin, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Julia Jacklin performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Julia Jacklin, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The folk-rock singer from Australia's Blue Mountains makes music that confronts all the anxieties a 20-something feels about getting older. Hear songs from her debut album, Don't Let The Kids Win.

Julia Jacklin, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 48:43
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539344405/542433897" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
John Paul White, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

John Paul White performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

John Paul White, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

"If you came to this set looking to be cheered up, you're screwed," White deadpanned from the stage. His music can give goosebumps, even on a sunny summer day; hear his set at Newport now.

John Paul White, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 44:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539348461/542435387" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Wilco, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Wilco performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Wilco, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Twenty years in, the Chicago band has staying power without sacrificing a sense of sonic exploration. Hear its catalog-spanning Newport Folk set now.

Wilco, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539980569/542131363" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Drive-By Truckers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Drive-By Truckers perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Drive-By Truckers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The band kept up a keen-edged commentary on xenophobia, censorship and racism throughout its set of gritty Southern rock. Hear its set now.

Drive-By Truckers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 55:47
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539347047/542129563" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Pinegrove, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Pinegrove performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Pinegrove, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Hear the band play its tender songs about home, friendship and growing up, live at Newport Folk.

Pinegrove, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 44:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539347880/542125521" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Margaret Glaspy, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Margaret Glaspy performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Margaret Glaspy, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The folk-rock singer performed songs from her acclaimed debut album — plus some new tracks — at Newport.

Margaret Glaspy, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 42:08
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539348329/542133440" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Marlon Williams, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Marlon Williams (right) and bandmate Dave Khan perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Marlon Williams, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Though he was new to many in the audience, the New Zealander's lonesome set was the one festivalgoers were talking about for the rest of the weekend. Hear it now.

Marlon Williams, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 38:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539345237/540961653" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Brent Cobb, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Brent Cobb performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Brent Cobb, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The Georgia-born roots musician's songs tell detailed, easy-paced stories of family and close friends. Hear his Newport Folk set, with special guest Jade Bird.

Brent Cobb, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539478392/540729361" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Big Thief, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Big Thief, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The rising indie-rock band performed some new, unreleased songs during its Newport set.

Big Thief, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 48:36
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539334569/540437991" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top