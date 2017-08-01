Accessibility links

Newport Logo, Large.
Special Series

Newport Folk Festival

Listen to concert recordings from the original weekend music festival
Enlarge this image

Brent Cobb performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Adam Kissick for NPR

Brent Cobb performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Brent Cobb, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Brent Cobb, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539478392/540729361" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

"It's the whole reason I'm here right now," said Brent Cobb by way of introducing his song "Down Home" to the Newport Folk Festival audience Friday afternoon. He'd taken some time off from touring after the birth of his daughter, he explained, but was talked back into the working musician's life in order to contribute to his cousin Dave Cobb's recent concept album, Southern Family, for which he wrote and performed "Down Home." One thing led to another, and now Brent Cobb is back on the road supporting his debut album, Shine On Rainy Day.

Like "Down Home," which Cobb described as "a Sunday in the life of my own Southern family," many of the other songs the Georgia-born singer played at Newport tell detailed, easy-paced stories of family members and close friends. "Down In The Gulley" is based on a true incident in which Cobb's uncle's pumping station was mistaken for a moonshine still, while "Solvin' Problems" sketches out a lazy-afternoon conversation with a good buddy. Cobb also welcomed London singer-songwriter Jade Bird onstage for a brand-new song, "Ain't A Road Too Long." Throughout the set, Cobb's soulful singing and acoustic rhythm playing was threaded through with psychedelic electric guitar, lending a cosmic touch to his earthy, homestyle roots music.

Set List

  • "South Of Atlanta"
  • "Diggin' Holes"
  • "Down In The Gulley"
  • "Solving Problems"
  • "Country Bound"
  • "Ain't A Road Too Long" (unreleased)
  • "Traveling Poor Boy"
  • "Down Home"
  • "Black Crow"
  • "Let The Rain Come Down"

Credits

Brent Cobb appears courtesy of Atlantic Records. Technical Director: Josh Rogosin; Audio Engineers: Steve Remote, Steve Kolakowsky, Ken Candelas (Aura-Sonic Ltd.); Producers: Jenna Li, Suraya Mohamed; Photography: Adam Kissick

[+] read more[-] less

More From Newport Folk Festival

Big Thief, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Big Thief, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The rising indie-rock band performed some new, unreleased songs during its Newport set.

Big Thief, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 48:36
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539334569/540437991" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Wild Reeds, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

The Wild Reeds perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

The Wild Reeds, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Mackenzie Howe, Sharon Silva and Kinsey Lee's set at Newport Folk was assured and robust, a testament to potent voices made more powerful when united.

The Wild Reeds, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 43:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539341325/540437771" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Shovels & Rope, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Shovels & Rope performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Shovels & Rope, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The charismatic husband-and-wife duo returned to Newport after a three-year hiatus.

Shovels & Rope, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539331412/540570871" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Hurray For The Riff Raff, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff performs live at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Hurray For The Riff Raff, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Stream Alynda Segarra's impassioned set from Newport.

Hurray For The Riff Raff, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 43:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/540576452/540576834" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Listen

Margo Price performs at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

The country singer, who's been compared to Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette, blazed through a set that demonstrated she's forging her own path. Hear the full concert.

Margo Price, Live In Concert

Listen · 48:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/488567946/489335199" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Julien Baker, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Listen

Julien Baker performs at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Julien Baker, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

The 20-year-old Memphian's ragged-edged voice and ringing Telecaster were all it took to win over the Newport audience. Hear her solo set.

Julien Baker, Live In Concert

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/488354526/488544443" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Ruby Amanfu, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Listen

Ruby Amanfu performs at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Ruby Amanfu, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

You heard her fierce background vocals on Beyoncé's Lemonade. In Amanfu's Newport set, she combined vulnerability with swagger in a way that evoked the pioneering women of rock 'n' roll.

Ruby Amanfu, Live In Concert

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/488261018/488366726" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Elvis Costello, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Listen

From left: Rebecca Lovell, Elvis Costello, Glen Hansard, Conor O'Brien and Megan Lovell at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival. Josh Wool for Newport Folk Festival hide caption

toggle caption Josh Wool for Newport Folk Festival

Newport Folk Festival

Elvis Costello, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Joined by guests including Glen Hansard and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Costello performs songs from every chapter of his extensive catalog.

Elvis Costello, Live At Newport Folk 2016

Audio is no longer available
River Whyless, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Listen

River Whyless performs at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival. Bob Boilen/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Bob Boilen/NPR

Newport Folk Festival

River Whyless, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

The folk-pop band builds mountains out of sensitive harmony lines at the Newport Folk Festival. Kam Franklin of Houston soul band The Suffers joined them on a Woody Guthrie-Wilco cover.

River Whyless, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/487320023/487374592" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Joan Shelley, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Listen

Joan Shelley performing at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Joan Shelley, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

"These are the smallest songs you'll hear at this folk festival this year, I think," Shelley said of her set with guitarist Nathan Salsburg. Small songs, perhaps, but each one contained a world.

Joan Shelley, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/487324284/487390566" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top