Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton

LANGUAGE ADVISORY: This video contains profanity.

Vevo

All Songs TV

Smino Takes His Vices To The Drive-In For 'Netflix & Dusse'

"Righteous rachetness is the wave."

Consider that a tidbit of cultural wisdom from one of the brightest voices to emerge in hip-hop this year. North St. Louis native Smino lives up to the philosophy he shared last year with Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg in the latest visual from his stellar debut LP, blkswn. Directed by Calmatic, "Netflix & Dusse" features Smino car-hopping his way into the hearts of a rotating cast of admirers as they explore their conscious and carnal sides. It's a male fantasy of ratchet proportions on an album that mixes vice and virtue, while proving to be among the best debut LPs of 2017.

The video comes as Smino prepares to set out on the road with SZA for her CTRL tour, starting Aug. 16.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Kuinka Asks, 'Where Is This Anger Coming From?'

Watch

A man protests at a rally in a scene from the Kuinka video for the song "Warsaw." Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

Kuinka Asks, 'Where Is This Anger Coming From?'

Kuinka, one of our favorites from the recent Tiny Desk Contest, explores the nature of anger and bigotry in a stirring video for the song "Warsaw."

The Pollyseeds' 'Intentions' Oozes Style

Watch

A still from The Pollyseeds' "Intentions' video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

All Songs TV

The Pollyseeds' 'Intentions' Oozes Style

WBGO

This just looks like the coolest party ever. Terrace Martin — known for his work with Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar — and his new band that culls from G-Funk, jazz and R&B set the scene.

First Watch: Jade Bird, 'Cathedral'

Jade Bird on "Cathedral." Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Jade Bird, 'Cathedral'

Jade Bird is a 19-year-old British singer with a voice that would sound as much at home on an Americana radio station in Nashville as it would back home.

Back To Top