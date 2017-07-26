Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

There Are So Many Cute 'Boys' In Charli XCX's New Video

Let's count all of the cute boys in Charli XCX's new video: Bleachers' Jack Antonoff pumping pink weights, D.R.A.M. smashing TVs, Joe Jonas pouting over pancakes, Diplo cuddling with dogs, Mac DeMarco licking a guitar, Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig demonstrating good oral hygiene, Wiz Khalifa popping dollar bills. It's nice to know all of these cute boys will have jobs if the whole music thing doesn't work out.

"No boys were harmed in the making of this video," Charli XCX jokes in the YouTube caption for the video, which she directed, blessing us with the gift of endless GIFs to come. After releasing the wide-spectrum pop mixtape Number 1 Angel in March, "Boys" is a catchy piece of electro-fluff that flirts and teases, "I'm sorry that I missed your party / I wish I had a better excuse, like 'I had to trash a hotel lobby'/ But I was busy thinking 'bout boys/ I was busy dreaming 'bout boys."

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Kuinka Asks, 'Where Is This Anger Coming From?'

Watch

A man protests at a rally in a scene from the Kuinka video for the song "Warsaw." Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

Kuinka Asks, 'Where Is This Anger Coming From?'

Kuinka, one of our favorites from the recent Tiny Desk Contest, explores the nature of anger and bigotry in a stirring video for the song "Warsaw."

The Pollyseeds' 'Intentions' Oozes Style

Watch

A still from The Pollyseeds' "Intentions' video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

All Songs TV

The Pollyseeds' 'Intentions' Oozes Style

WBGO

This just looks like the coolest party ever. Terrace Martin — known for his work with Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar — and his new band that culls from G-Funk, jazz and R&B set the scene.

First Watch: Jade Bird, 'Cathedral'

Jade Bird on "Cathedral." Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Jade Bird, 'Cathedral'

Jade Bird is a 19-year-old British singer with a voice that would sound as much at home on an Americana radio station in Nashville as it would back home.

First Watch: Van William Feat. First Aid Kit, 'Revolution'

Van William's solo debut, The Revolution EP, is out in September and will be followed by a full-length album in early 2018. Silvia Grav/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Silvia Grav/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Van William Feat. First Aid Kit, 'Revolution'

Van William's song preaches personal, not political, revolution — but these days, the lines can get blurry fast.

First Watch: Alexander F, 'Swimmers'

Watch

Alex Toth in the video, "Swimmers." Michael Faller/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Michael Faller/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

First Watch: Alexander F, 'Swimmers'

In this video from Alexander F — the side-project of Rubblebucket's Alex Toth — a punk singer transforms into a ballerina in a Kafka-referencing piece of individualistic affirmation.

Back To Top