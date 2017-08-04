Accessibility links

Newport Folk Festival
Newport Folk Festival

Listen to concert recordings from the original weekend music festival
Margo Price and John Prine perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

Adam Kissick for NPR

Margo Price and John Prine perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Festival

John Prine And Friends, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Sunday evening's final set at the Newport Folk Festival is frequently a triumphant, all-star affair — and John Prine's performance this year proved true to form.

The massively influential songwriter welcomed a rotating cast of guest artists onstage to sing some of his timeless tunes. Justin Vernon, who dedicated a set at his Eaux Claires festival earlier this summer to Prine's music, sang "Bruised Orange (Chain Of Sorrow)." Margo Price joined Prine for what he explained was the only duet he'd ever written, the irreverently romantic "In Spite Of Ourselves." Roger Waters, who'd sung "Hello In There" at last year's festival, turned up for a reprise. And seemingly every artist left at the festival crowded the stage at the end of the set for a celebratory singalong of "Paradise."

The love everyone bore for Prine was evident throughout. Jim James summed it up when, after his duet on "All The Best," he retreated to a spot just offstage to watch the rest of the set, mouthing lyrics with clear reverence.

As delightful as the collaborations were, it was even more gratifying to hear Prine himself cracking wise and imbuing his witty, trenchant lyrics with the time-worn gravel that's roughened up his voice for the last couple decades. Each of his guests can certainly do Prine's music justice, but the performance was a welcome reminder of our good fortune that Prine is still around to sing us his own songs — each one, like their creator, a hardy American treasure.

Set List

  • "Love, Love, Love"
  • "Long Monday"
  • "Taking A Walk"
  • "Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore"
  • "Bruised Orange (Chain Of Sorrow)"
  • "Angel from Montgomery"
  • "Fish And Whistle"
  • "All The Best"
  • "Mexican Home"
  • "In Spite of Ourselves"
  • "That's The Way The World Goes Round"
  • "Sam Stone"
  • "Hello In There"
  • "Lake Marie"
  • "Paradise"

Credits

John Prine appears courtesy of Oh Boy Records. Technical Director: Josh Rogosin; Audio Engineers: Steve Remote, Robert Carvell, Kazutaka Noda, Steve Kolakowsky (Aura-Sonic Ltd.); Producers: Marissa Lorusso, Jenna Li, Suraya Mohamed; Photography: Adam Kissick.

More From Newport Folk Festival

Marlon Williams, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Marlon Williams (right) and bandmate Dave Khan perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Festival

Though he was new to many in the audience, the New Zealander's lonesome set was the one festivalgoers were talking about for the rest of the weekend. Hear it now.

Brent Cobb, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Brent Cobb performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Festival

The Georgia-born roots musician's songs tell detailed, easy-paced stories of family and close friends. Hear his Newport Folk set, with special guest Jade Bird.

Big Thief, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Festival

The rising indie-rock band performed some new, unreleased songs during its Newport set.

The Wild Reeds, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The Wild Reeds perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Festival

Mackenzie Howe, Sharon Silva and Kinsey Lee's set at Newport Folk was assured and robust, a testament to potent voices made more powerful when united.

Shovels & Rope, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Shovels & Rope performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Festival

The charismatic husband-and-wife duo returned to Newport after a three-year hiatus.

Hurray For The Riff Raff, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff performs live at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Festival

Stream Alynda Segarra's impassioned set from Newport.

Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Margo Price performs at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Festival

The country singer, who's been compared to Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette, blazed through a set that demonstrated she's forging her own path. Hear the full concert.

Julien Baker, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Julien Baker performs at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Festival

The 20-year-old Memphian's ragged-edged voice and ringing Telecaster were all it took to win over the Newport audience. Hear her solo set.

Ruby Amanfu, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Ruby Amanfu performs at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Festival

You heard her fierce background vocals on Beyoncé's Lemonade. In Amanfu's Newport set, she combined vulnerability with swagger in a way that evoked the pioneering women of rock 'n' roll.

Elvis Costello, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

From left: Rebecca Lovell, Elvis Costello, Glen Hansard, Conor O'Brien and Megan Lovell at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Festival

Joined by guests including Glen Hansard and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Costello performs songs from every chapter of his extensive catalog.

