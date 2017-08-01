William Matheny on Mountain Stage

Accessibility links

William Matheny is a native West Virginian who comes from a long line of musicians. His great-grandfather was a gospel singer, his grandad fronted a band called The Rhythm Rascals and his father was a bluegrass guitar player and country bar band weekend warrior. Matheny claims to have played in bands since he was 9. His country music pedigree has been seasoned by a love for the alt pop sounds of Elvis Costello, Nick Lowe, Marshall Crenshaw and Don Dixon.

He's paid plenty of dues as a member of the indie outfits Southeast Engine and The Paranoid Style and sideman (guitar, banjo, mandolin, drums, keys) for Todd Burge, Tyler Childers and others. His latest collection, Strange Constellations (Misra Records), marks a big step out with a basket of originals, including the instant slacker confessional classic, "Living Half to Death." His band on the show includes many of West Virginia's finest rockers, Adam Meisterhans on guitar (Rozwell Kid), Bud Carroll on guitar (American Minor), Ian Thornton on bass and Rod Elkins on drums.

SET LIST

  • "God's Left Hand"
  • "Out for Revenge"
  • "Blood Moon Singer"
  • "Moon Over Kenova" (unreleased)
  • "Living Half to Death"
