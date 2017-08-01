Accessibility links

Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley on Mountain Stage

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Rob Ickes And Trey Hensley On Mountain Stage

Rob Ickes And Trey Hensley On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/540961365/540970634" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Grammy-nominated bluegrass duo Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley made their Mountain Stage debut at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Powerhouse vocalist Trey Hensley has been turning heads since his Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 11, when Marty Stuart invited him to perform and Earl Scruggs joined in on the down-home musical festivities. As for Rob Ickes, the Nashville player has been named Dobro Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association 15 times. He has decades of bluegrass cred to his name, thanks to his work with veteran band Blue Highway. Together, they bring a mix of shouts, jazzy breakdowns and quickfire fingerpicking to the Mountain Stage.

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley's latest release is The Country Blues, out now on Compass Records.

SET LIST

  • "Georgia on a Fast Train"
  • "Ballad of a Well-Known Gun"
  • "Pride and Joy"
  • "That's What Leaving's For"
  • "Leave My Woman Alone"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Country

Brent Cobb, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Brent Cobb performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Brent Cobb, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The Georgia-born roots musician's songs tell detailed, easy-paced stories of family and close friends. Hear his Newport Folk set, with special guest Jade Bird.

Brent Cobb, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539478392/540729361" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Brennen Leigh On Mountain Stage

Listen

Brennen Leigh performs on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Brennen Leigh On Mountain Stage

The Minnesota-born, Texas-based singer brings her mix of whip-smart lyricism and country swing to Mountain Stage in West Virginia.

Brennen Leigh on Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/537067702/537067726" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Watch Nikki Lane Perform 'Jackpot' Live In The Studio

Nashville-based country singer Nikki Lane performs "Jackpot" for KCRW. Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW hide caption

toggle caption Larry Hirshowitz/KCRW

Favorite Sessions

Watch Nikki Lane Perform 'Jackpot' Live In The Studio

KCRW

In this session for KCRW, the Nashville country singer shows off her newfound confidence as a songwriter with a track from her latest album, Highway Queen.

The Black Lillies On Mountain Stage

Listen

Roots-rock band The Black Lillies plays Mountain Stage for the third time. Josh Saul/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Black Lillies On Mountain Stage

The Knoxville roots-rock band returns to Mountain Stage with its signature mix of country, Motown blues and Americana. Hear a live set recorded at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

The Black Lillies on Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530863824/530870274" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Otis Gibbs On Mountain Stage

Listen

Otis Gibbs performs on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Otis Gibbs On Mountain Stage

The East Nashville raconteur and country-music podcaster makes his Mountain Stage debut with a guitar-slinging performance.

Otis Gibbs On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/528130411/528139315" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Margo Price On Mountain Stage

Listen

Margo Price performs on this week's episode of Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Margo Price On Mountain Stage

The breakout country artist makes her debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Civic Center Little Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

Margo Price On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/523387452/523460376" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Chely Wright On Mountain Stage

Listen

Chely Wright performs on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Chely Wright On Mountain Stage

The Nashville country star makes her debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of Ohio University in Athens.

Chely Wright on Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/521008203/521011416" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top