Listen to concert recordings from the original weekend music festival
Fleet Foxes perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

Adam Kissick for NPR

Fleet Foxes perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival.

Adam Kissick for NPR

Newport Folk Festival

Fleet Foxes, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

When Fleet Foxes took the stage to close out the first day at Newport, it had been eight years since the band's last performance at the festival. In 2009, the band was picking up steam after releasing its critically venerated self-titled debut, "White Winter Hymnal" was still fresh as new snow in our collective consciousness and then-drummer J. Tillman wouldn't become Father John Misty for another three years.

Since then, Fleet Foxes have released a well-regarded second album, Helplessness Blues; gone on hiatus; returned from hiatus; and, this spring, put out the sprawling Crack-Up. Principal songwriter Robin Pecknold, who spent the band's time off backpacking and studying at Columbia University, has said the new album's title is a reference to an F. Scott Fitzgerald essay about his existential crisis — a natural if slightly delayed follow-up to a record whose title track dealt with twentysomething anxiety and aimlessness.

During Fleet Foxes' Newport set, tracks from Crack-Up (many of which move through multiple chapters as they shift in tempo and meter) interwove elegantly with earlier songs, with the band's distinctive harmonies making for a compelling through-line.

Set List

  • "I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar"
  • "Cassius"
  • "Grown Ocean"
  • "Ragged Wood"
  • "Your Protector"
  • "The Cascades"
  • "Mearcstapa"
  • "On Another Ocean (January / June)"
  • "Fool's Errand"
  • "He Doesn't Know Why"
  • "Battery Kinzie"
  • "Mykonos"
  • "White Winter Hymnal"
  • "Third Of May / Odaigahara"
  • "Crack-Up"
  • "Blue Ridge Mountains"
  • "Helplessness Blues"

Credits

Technical Director: Josh Rogosin; Mix Engineer: Beatriz Artola; Tracking Engineers: Steve Remote, Robert Carvell, Kazutaka Noda (Aura-Sonic Ltd.); Producers: Marissa Lorusso, Jenna Li; Photography: Adam Kissick.

More From Newport Folk Festival

Marlon Williams, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Marlon Williams (right) and bandmate Dave Khan perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

Newport Folk Festival

Though he was new to many in the audience, the New Zealander's lonesome set was the one festivalgoers were talking about for the rest of the weekend. Hear it now.

Brent Cobb, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Brent Cobb performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

Newport Folk Festival

The Georgia-born roots musician's songs tell detailed, easy-paced stories of family and close friends. Hear his Newport Folk set, with special guest Jade Bird.

Big Thief, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

Newport Folk Festival

The rising indie-rock band performed some new, unreleased songs during its Newport set.

Listen · 48:36
  • Download
The Wild Reeds, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The Wild Reeds perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

Newport Folk Festival

Mackenzie Howe, Sharon Silva and Kinsey Lee's set at Newport Folk was assured and robust, a testament to potent voices made more powerful when united.

Listen · 43:29
  • Download
Shovels & Rope, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Shovels & Rope performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

Newport Folk Festival

The charismatic husband-and-wife duo returned to Newport after a three-year hiatus.

Hurray For The Riff Raff, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff performs live at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

Newport Folk Festival

Stream Alynda Segarra's impassioned set from Newport.

Listen · 43:32
  • Download
Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Margo Price performs at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

Newport Folk Festival

The country singer, who's been compared to Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette, blazed through a set that demonstrated she's forging her own path. Hear the full concert.

Listen · 48:31
  • Download
Julien Baker, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Julien Baker performs at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

Newport Folk Festival

The 20-year-old Memphian's ragged-edged voice and ringing Telecaster were all it took to win over the Newport audience. Hear her solo set.

Ruby Amanfu, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

Ruby Amanfu performs at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

Newport Folk Festival

You heard her fierce background vocals on Beyoncé's Lemonade. In Amanfu's Newport set, she combined vulnerability with swagger in a way that evoked the pioneering women of rock 'n' roll.

Elvis Costello, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2016

From left: Rebecca Lovell, Elvis Costello, Glen Hansard, Conor O'Brien and Megan Lovell at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival. Josh Wool for Newport Folk Festival hide caption

Newport Folk Festival

Joined by guests including Glen Hansard and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Costello performs songs from every chapter of his extensive catalog.

