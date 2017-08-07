Accessibility links

Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Cloakroom's Moody 'Concrete Gallery' Is Stone-Cold Stoner-Rock

Hugh Glass fought a bear and won... barely. (Sorry.) The American frontiersman was the inspiration for The Revenant and all of my cinematically stunning bear mauling nightmares — a reminder that nature is unkind because humanity insists on conquering something inherently wild.

Hugh Glass' bigger-than-life story is also the inspiration for "Concrete Gallery," by Indiana stoner-rock trio Cloakroom. Sadly, the song's video doesn't contain any bears.

On its second album, Time Well, Cloakroom's burly, yet ruminating stoner-chugged shoegaze rolls on a dusty Americana path, like space-rockers Hum meditating on the stark, yet bold melodies of Jason Molina. "Frail worlds away covered in holes / Cleansed in flame / And if there is another way / I would choose the blade," Doyle Martin croons over a jangly guitar with a surprising amount of heft.

Martin (guitar), Brian Busch (drums) and Robert Markos (bass) know how to use the studio and a load of effects, but like True Widow or Russian Circles, are keen to write purpose-driven songs. That admirable approach doesn't preclude them from turning the crunchy riff from "Concrete Gallery" into a veritable earthquake.

Time Well comes out Aug. 18 via Relapse Records.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Kuinka Asks, 'Where Is This Anger Coming From?'

Watch

A man protests at a rally in a scene from the Kuinka video for the song "Warsaw." Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

Kuinka Asks, 'Where Is This Anger Coming From?'

Kuinka, one of our favorites from the recent Tiny Desk Contest, explores the nature of anger and bigotry in a stirring video for the song "Warsaw."

Back To Top