We have high hopes for Los Angeles band Lo Moon. The band came out of the gate with an excellent seven-minute debut single, and we've loved everything it has released since. Lo Moon premiered a new song during its live session that we are happy to share, called "Real Love."

SET LIST

"Real Love"

Photo: Brian Feinzimer/KCRW.



Watch Lo Moon's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.