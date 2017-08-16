LCD Soundsystem's 'Tonite' Video Spins Right Round, Baby

LCD Soundsystem's new disco-boogie song is about songs inspired, he tells Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show, by the hit singles James Murphy kept hearing in taxis set upon the same theme, that "we only have tonight."

This is about as James Murphy as James Murphy gets, at least until he reaches this oh-so-clever couplet: "You're too shocked from being used / By these bullying children of the fabulous raffling off limited-edition shoes."

Following "american dream" and "call the police," "tonight" is the third single from American Dream, due Sept. 1. It's accompanied by this video, featuring the band on a circular stage spinning right round. Like a record, baby?