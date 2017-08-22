Accessibility links

Flatt Lonesome On Mountain Stage Hear the spirited bluegrass band make its Mountain Stage debut at the Augusta Heritage Festival in Elkins, W.Va.
Spirited bluegrass band Flatt Lonesome makes its debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Augusta Heritage Festival in Elkins, W.Va. After singing and harmonizing in their family's bluegrass gospel group Sandy Creek Revival, siblings Kelsi, Buddy and Charli Robertson took to the open road with their talented friends to do as their band's name suggests: honor the string-and-song work of Lester Flatt with a lonesome sound that is emotional, earthy and entirely down-home. Needless to say, there is something magical about an International Bluegrass Music Award-winning band who is just as comfortable performing Merle Haggard as it is the Game of Thrones theme.

Flatt Lonesome's forthcoming release is Silence in These Walls via Mountain Home Music Company. This performance features Kelsi Robertson Harrigill on mandolin/vocals, Charli Robertson on fiddle/vocals, Buddy Robertson on guitar/vocals, Paul Harrigill on banjo, Dominic Illingworth on acoustic bass and Michael Stockton on dobro.

SET LIST

  • "You'll Pay"
  • "Mixed Up Mess of a Heart"
  • "You're the One"
  • "In the Heat of the Fire"
  • "Jackson"
