King Krule Returns With An Absurdist Video Behind New Song 'Czech One' King Krule, a flame-headed English poet who releases smoky, mercurial avant-pop, returns with his first song from his eponymous project in four years.
Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
King Krule Returns With An Absurdist Video Behind New Song 'Czech One'

King Krule is Archy Marshall, who beat-sings poetry that tumbles up and down like a diary written in M.C. Escher-space, through a voice like a languorous boxing glove.

"Czech One," Marshall's first new song since 2013, is an appropriately named, tentative step back up to the mic and early morning toe-dip in the lake of his avant-lounge (or fauxotica-jazz, or absinthe-core).

"I said, 'Do you know where I'm coming from,' he sings. "And she looked me in the eye / Lover boy you drowned too quick / You're fading out of sight'"

In the video, Krule appears in an ill-fitting, hideous brown suit, quickly boarding a dreamplane to travel the world, before the edges of reality start to crack. A lover he's left emerges at his window while the bathroom door opens onto a city street It's a brilliant distillation of King Marshall's cracked and psyched headspace.

I didn't like Krule when he first emerged; there was an overconfidence perhaps, or an assumption of talent coupled with a sneer at its existence. There seems, in addition to the maturity in his physical features, the calming and self-questioning maturity of age present in the reappearance of King Krule. Aloof may he reign.

The single "Czech One" b/w "Dum Surfer" will be released Sept. 13 on True Panther. He's on tour this fall.

