It's been four years since The National released an album — and it has been working non-stop ever since. "We started working on [Sleep Well Beast] the minute we finished touring the last one," says Matt Berninger, lead vocalist and lyricist for the band. "The only break we took was from the constant pressure we put on each other."

To hear the result of all that work, tune in to a First Listen Live exclusive premiere of the new album on Tuesday, Sep. 5 beginning at 8 p.m. ET, which WXPN's World Cafe and NPR Music will co-present from Union Transfer in Philadelphia.

To hear Berninger reflect on how he and the band created their new album, listen here to his interview with World Cafe host Talia Schlanger and All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen.