Watch Washed Out Perform 'Hard To Say Goodbye' Live In The Studio Hear chillwave musician Ernest Greene play a cut from his new album, Mister Mellow, live in the studio for KCRW.
Washed Out, 'Hard To Say Goodbye' (Live)KCRW

Washed Out's Ernest Greene stopped by to perform a live set featuring cuts from his new album, Mister Mellow, all synced to custom visuals created exclusively for the release. Greene's chillwave sound has evolved on the new album and fits perfectly in the mold of his new label home, Stones Throw Records.

SET LIST

  • "Hard to Say Goodbye"

Photo: Steven Dewall/KCRW.

Watch Washed Out's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.

