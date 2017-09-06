Accessibility links

Billy Bragg And Joe Henry On Mountain Stage
Billy Bragg and Joe Henry

Seminal singer-songwriters Billy Bragg and Joe Henry make their duet debut on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh, Pa. Reliving the magic of troubadours past, Bragg — the English punk-folker — and Henry — the Grammy Award-winning guitarist and record producer — packed their bags and took a 2,728-mile, 65-hour train ride across America to reconnect with the automotive wanderlust that inspired Hank Williams ("Lonesome Whistle"), Jean Ritchie ("The L&N Don't Stop Here Any More") and Huddie Ledbetter ("Midnight Special").

Although Bragg and Henry recorded these covers on train depot balconies, on loading docks and in cramped tram cars, the 2017 Americana Music Award-nominated Duo/Group of the Year brings the same brawny harmonies and lo-fi attention to detail in this 2016 Mountain Stage performance.

Billy Bragg and Joe Henry's album collaboration is Shine a Light: Field Recordings from the Great American Railroad, out now via Cooking Vinyl.

SET LIST

  • "Railroad Bill"
  • "In the Pines"
  • "Rock Island Line"
  • "Hobo's Lullaby"
  • "Railroading on the Great Divide"
  • "Gentle on My Mind"
  • "Midnight Special"
