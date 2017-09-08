Accessibility links

The Heart And Humor Of Front Bottoms Shine On 'Vacation Town' One of Bob Boilen's favorite live bands explores the comforts of breaking from day-to-day routines in a brutally honest and comical new video.
The Heart And Humor Of Front Bottoms Shine On 'Vacation Town'

There's a brutally honest, witty and confessional new song and video from The Front Bottoms, one of my all-time favorite live bands. The group's heart and humor shine on "Vacation Town," a song written and sung by Brian Sella. It comes from the band's upcoming record, Going Grey and, as the title suggests, it's a reflection on recognizing your entrance into adulthood while the more innocent, carefree self is staring over your shoulder.

Brian Sella wrote and told me that this is the first song written for the new album and that it "explores the comforts of breaking from everyday responsibilities while on vacation and how that role changes when you live year-round in a seasonal destination (in your head)."

Brian says the video, filmed with twin actors Patrick and Thomas Devine and directed by Ryan Baxley, "contrasts these two lifestyles, both being acted out by the same person."

The new album was produced by The Front Bottoms and Nick Furlong and recorded in London, California, Texas, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Going Grey is out Oct.13 on Fueled by Ramen.

