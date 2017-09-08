Accessibility links

Greg Fox's 'By Virtue Of Emptiness' Is A Rapt Mosaic Of Psychedelic Jazz The second solo album from the Liturgy, Zs and Ex Eye drummer sounds like a celestial hummingbird feeding from the nectar of the cosmos.
Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Greg Fox's 'By Virtue Of Emptiness' Is A Rapt Mosaic Of Psychedelic Jazz

There's a stunning piece of music by the composer Rhys Chatham called An Angel Moves Too Fast To See, a title that evokes beautiful wings beating at supersonic speed. This image is the way I like to think not only about Greg Fox's drumming but also the way he approaches music, as a celestial hummingbird feeding from the nectar of the cosmos.

Fox's wide-ranging credits support this idea, from the ecstatic blast-beats heard in Liturgy and the shamanic rolls of Guardian Alien to the densely convulsing trio Zs and heavy swinging doom of Ex Eye, led by saxophonist Colin Stetson. Fox fits into all of these pockets with ease, his meditative control of the instrument a balm in the bedlam.

"By Virtue Of Emptiness" comes from The Gradual Progression, the second solo album by Greg Fox. Where his debut experimented with the response of custom electronics to Fox's drumming, here the part becomes the whole. His graceful blasts and sky-crashed reverberations still trigger electronic gurgles and squiggles, but Fox folds in outside players to a rapt mosaic.

Maria Kim Grand (tenor sax) and Michael Beharie (nylon guitar) guest on this track, and feature in the video directed by Johann Rashid, cutting from performance shots on a rooftop to footage that Fox has assembled himself. You could call it psychedelic jazz stemming from the Don Cherry stream of all-over consciousness, or you could just fall into its beating wings — too fast to see.

The Gradual Progression is out now via RVNG Intl.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

The Heart And Humor Of Front Bottoms Shine On 'Vacation Town'

Watch

Front Bottoms in a scene from a new video for the group's song, "Vacation Town." YouTube screen grab hide caption

toggle caption YouTube screen grab

The Heart And Humor Of Front Bottoms Shine On 'Vacation Town'

One of Bob Boilen's favorite live bands explores the comforts of breaking from day-to-day routines in a brutally honest and comical new video.

Kelly Clarkson Returns With 'Love So Soft'

Watch

A still from Kelly Clarkson's "Love So Soft" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Kelly Clarkson Returns With 'Love So Soft'

Clarkson makes a bold-but-restrained return with the first single off her new album, Meaning of Life, which drops October 27.

Charlie Parr's Raucous Junk-Rag 'Peaceful Valley' Is Anything But

Watch

A still from Charlie Parr's "Peaceful Valley" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Charlie Parr's Raucous Junk-Rag 'Peaceful Valley' Is Anything But

With fingers flying like a hornet's nest knocked on its side, the guitarist's "Peaceful Valley" is a song for devil-may-care hermits and hoarders. Watch the animated video.

St. Vincent's 'New York' Is A Bright Lament

Watch

A still from St. Vincent's "New York" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

St. Vincent's 'New York' Is A Bright Lament

Annie Clark channels the pain of her ballad into a corner flower store and a replica of the Astor Place Cube in a video directed by pop-artist Alex Da Corte.

Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile Are Just Two Peas In A Pod, Continents Apart

Watch

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile's Lotta Sea Lice comes out Oct. 13. Danny Cohen/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Danny Cohen/Courtesy of the artist

Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile Are Just Two Peas In A Pod, Continents Apart

Watch a charming video for "Over Everything," the first single from Barnett and Vile's album-length collaboration, Lotta Sea Lice, due Oct. 13.

Back To Top