Ernie Andrews On Piano Jazz Hear the vocalist bring his own special mix of energy, drama and humor to this 1998 episode with host Marian McPartland.
Ernie Andrews

Vocalist Ernie Andrews is a musician known for his tremendous vitality and ability to communicate, which stems from his gospel roots. Influenced by Ella Fitzgerald, Billy Eckstine and Johnny Mercer, Andrews' own special style is a mix of energy, drama and humor.

On this 1998 episode of Piano Jazz, host Marian McPartland accompanies him as he sings "The More I See You" and "From This Moment On." McPartland also performs the Billy Strayhorn tune "Blood Count."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1998.

SET LIST

  • "The More I See You" (Gordon, Warren)
  • "If I Loved You" (Rodgers, Hammerstein)
  • "Time After Time" (Cahn, Styne)
  • "Don't Get Around Much Anymore" (Ellington, Russell)
  • "Blood Count" (Strayhorn)
  • "Sophisticated Lady" (Ellington, Mills, Parish)
  • "Lucky So and So" (Ellington, Mack)
  • "Parker's Mood/Word from Bird" (Parker, Charles)
  • "From this Moment On" (Porter)
