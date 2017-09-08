Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz
Ernie Andrews On Piano Jazz
Vocalist Ernie Andrews is a musician known for his tremendous vitality and ability to communicate, which stems from his gospel roots. Influenced by Ella Fitzgerald, Billy Eckstine and Johnny Mercer, Andrews' own special style is a mix of energy, drama and humor.
On this 1998 episode of Piano Jazz, host Marian McPartland accompanies him as he sings "The More I See You" and "From This Moment On." McPartland also performs the Billy Strayhorn tune "Blood Count."
Originally broadcast in the fall of 1998.
SET LIST
- "The More I See You" (Gordon, Warren)
- "If I Loved You" (Rodgers, Hammerstein)
- "Time After Time" (Cahn, Styne)
- "Don't Get Around Much Anymore" (Ellington, Russell)
- "Blood Count" (Strayhorn)
- "Sophisticated Lady" (Ellington, Mills, Parish)
- "Lucky So and So" (Ellington, Mack)
- "Parker's Mood/Word from Bird" (Parker, Charles)
- "From this Moment On" (Porter)