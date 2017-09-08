Ernie Andrews On Piano Jazz

Vocalist Ernie Andrews is a musician known for his tremendous vitality and ability to communicate, which stems from his gospel roots. Influenced by Ella Fitzgerald, Billy Eckstine and Johnny Mercer, Andrews' own special style is a mix of energy, drama and humor.

On this 1998 episode of Piano Jazz, host Marian McPartland accompanies him as he sings "The More I See You" and "From This Moment On." McPartland also performs the Billy Strayhorn tune "Blood Count."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1998.

SET LIST