Young Thug, Carnage And Guest Meek Mill Get Horror-Gory On 'Homie' Unlike the MTV VMA-winning visual Young Thug failed to show for, Young Thug shows all the way out on this one.
Young Thug, Carnage And Guest Meek Mill Get Horror-Gory On 'Homie'

Only Young Thug could fail to show up for his own video, unknowingly have that video win an award at the MTV VMAs, then make a post on Twitter the next day that encapsulates how oblivious he was to it all.

"So no one was going to tell me that I won an award???" he asked after "Wyclef Jean," from his 2016 release Jeffery, earned a trophy for best editing.

Nevertheless, the dude shows up, and out, for his latest. "Homie" is the first tease from he and DJ/producer Carnage's upcoming collaborative EP, and it's a wild one. Directed by Oscar Hudson, who's known for his surreal eye, the video finds them feasting and beasting on the ceiling in a gory psycho horror flick.

Together, the two of them are Young Martha, joined here by Meek Mill, who also delivers his verse from an equally absurd position. If this is a taste of what we have to look forward to from this duo, let the carnage begin.

