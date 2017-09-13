Accessibility links

Watch Live: The 2017 Red Carpet Special And Americana Honors & Awards Ceremony NPR Music, WMOT and World Cafe present an exclusive webcast for Nashville's big night, with performances by Margo Price, Drive-By Truckers, Sam Outlaw, Rhiannon Giddens, Jason Isbell and more.
Tonight, the Americana Music Festival will host the 16th annual Americana Music Association Honors & Awards show, honoring the singers, songwriters and instrumentalists in the field of American roots music (including alternative country, folk, bluegrass and blues & R&B). The ceremony, hosted once again by Jim Lauderdale, will be held at the Ryman Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. CST/7:30 p.m. EST. NPR Music, World Cafe Nashville and WMOT are providing this exclusive live web stream.

Prior to the awards show, WMOT and Music City Roots will host the red carpet event; watch it on this page starting at 4:00 p.m. CST/5:00 p.m. EST.

In addition to the awards ceremony (nominees below), this year's Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Van Morrison, Iris DeMent, Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm Section. The "Spirit of Americana" Free Speech Award will be given to Graham Nash. The ceremony will feature more than 20 performances, including Van Morrison, Margo Price, Drive-By Truckers, Sam Outlaw, Rhiannon Giddens, Jason Isbell and more; Buddy Miller will lead the house band, composed of Larry Campbell, Robbie Crowell, Jim Hoke, Jerry Pentecost, Chris Wood and the McCrary Sisters.

NOMINEES

Album of the Year

  • American Band, Drive-By Truckers; produced by David Barbe
  • Close Ties, Rodney Crowell; produced by Kim Buie and Jordan Leaning
  • Freedom Highway, Rhiannon Giddens; produced by Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell
  • The Navigator, Hurray for the Riff Raff; produced by Paul Butler
  • A Sailor's Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson; produced by Sturgill Simpson

Artist of the Year

  • Jason Isbell
  • John Prine
  • Lori McKenna
  • Margo Price
  • Sturgill Simpson

Duo/Group Of The Year

  • Billy Bragg & Joe Henry
  • Drive-By Truckers
  • Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
  • The Lumineers

Emerging Artist of the Yeat

  • Aaron Lee Tasjan
  • Amanda Shire
  • Brent Cobb
  • Sam Outlaw

Song of the Year

  • "All Around You," Sturgill Simpson; written by Sturgill Simpson
  • "It Ain't Over Yet," Rodney Crowell feat. Rosanne Cash & John Paul White; written by Rodney Crowell
  • "To Be Without You," Ryan Adams; written by Ryan Adams
  • "Wreck You," Lori McKenna; written by Lori McKenna and Felix McTeigue

Instrumentalist of the Year

  • Spencer Callum, Jr.
  • Jen Gunderman
  • Courtney Hartman
  • Charlie Sexton
Watch The Americana Music Honors & Awards Show

Album of the Year and Song of the Year award winner Jason Isbell hugs John Prine at the 2016 Americana Music Association Honors and Awards Ceremony. High Five Entertainment hide caption

toggle caption High Five Entertainment

Watch The Americana Music Honors & Awards Show

NPR Music returns as the exclusive webcast home for Nashville's big night on Sept. 21, with performances by Bob Weir, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, George Strait, Jason Isbell and The Lumineers.

Margo Price To Share Songs And Stories Live At AmericanaFest

Country singer Margo Price will share stories and songs with NPR's Ann Powers live at AmericanaFest. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Margo Price To Share Songs And Stories Live At AmericanaFest

XPN

The country singer-songwriter and friends will join NPR Music's Ann Powers at the Country Music Hall of Fame during AmericanaFest.

In Conversation: Bob Boilen And John Paul White At AmericanaFest 2016

John Paul White's new album, Beulah, came out August 19. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

In Conversation: Bob Boilen And John Paul White At AmericanaFest 2016

The host of All Songs Considered sits down with the former member of the Civil Wars to discuss the songs that changed his life.

Jason Isbell, 'Cover Me Up' (Live)

Watch

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires perform at the Americana Music Festival. Rick Diamond/Getty Images for the Americana Music Association hide caption

toggle caption Rick Diamond/Getty Images for the Americana Music Association

Jason Isbell, 'Cover Me Up' (Live)

Folk Alley

Isbell performs "Cover Me Up," which was named Song Of The Year at this year's AMA festivities, alongside his wife and frequent musical collaborator, Amanda Shires.

