See Depeche Mode's Video For 'Cover Me' In the band's latest video, for the song "Cover Me," enduring a broken heart is like a rudderless drift through the icy, airless emptiness of outer space.
Watch Depeche Mode's Moody And Celestial Elegy To Dying Love

Few traumas in life feel as suffocating or isolating — or are as relatable — as enduring a broken heart. The shallow breaths and loneliness can be overwhelming. For Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan, it's not unlike a solo journey through the deepest, darkest reaches of space, or walking alone in an empty city.

"The air is so cold here," he sings, dressed in a spacesuit while strolling through a ghost town of Los Angles in a new video for the song "Cover Me." "It's so hard to breathe. We better take cover, will you cover me?" Later Gahan is navigating the stars in a space capsule.

The video is directed by Dutch photographer and filmmaker Anton Corbijn. "A big surprise for me was how 'Cover Me' ended up being," says Gahan. "I always heard this idea of the song being in two halves. The song is here and then you kind of get in the spaceship and go somewhere else."

"Cover Me" appears on Depeche Mode's most recent full-length, Spirit, released last March on Columbia Records.

