Bruce Cockburn on Mountain Stage

Canadian singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn makes his 14th appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. From opening for Jimi Hendrix to inspiring Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne with his morally conscious songwriting, it would be an understatement to refer to Cockburn's 40-year career as impressive. In recent years, the "If I Had a Rocket Launcher" troubadour has become a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, an inductee into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame alongside Neil Young and a recent recipient of the Folk Alliance People's Voice award. As Larry Groce tells it, "As a songwriter and singer, there are few better [than Bruce Cockburn]."

Cockburn's first new record in seven years is titled Bone on Bone, released via True North Records.

Set List

