Accessibility links

Bruce Cockburn On Mountain Stage Hear the singer-songwriter and Canadian Music Hall of Famer perform for the 14th time on Mountain Stage.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Bruce Cockburn on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Bruce Cockburn on Mountain Stage

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Bruce Cockburn On Mountain Stage

Bruce Cockburn On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/550495287/550697108" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Canadian singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn makes his 14th appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. From opening for Jimi Hendrix to inspiring Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne with his morally conscious songwriting, it would be an understatement to refer to Cockburn's 40-year career as impressive. In recent years, the "If I Had a Rocket Launcher" troubadour has become a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, an inductee into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame alongside Neil Young and a recent recipient of the Folk Alliance People's Voice award. As Larry Groce tells it, "As a songwriter and singer, there are few better [than Bruce Cockburn]."

Cockburn's first new record in seven years is titled Bone on Bone, released via True North Records.

Set List

  • "Open"
  • "Lovers in a Dangerous Time"
  • "Forty Years in the Wilderness"
  • "Stolen Land"
  • "Wondering Where the Lions Are"
  • "Mystery"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Rock

Radiohead Made A Video For 'Lift' In A Lift

Watch

A still from Radiohead's "Lift" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Radiohead Made A Video For 'Lift' In A Lift

Leave it to Radiohead to take a straightforward joke — Thom Yorke rides a lift for the song "Lift" — and make it surreal.

St. Vincent's 'New York' Is A Bright Lament

Watch

A still from St. Vincent's "New York" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

St. Vincent's 'New York' Is A Bright Lament

Annie Clark channels the pain of her ballad into a corner flower store and a replica of the Astor Place Cube in a video directed by pop-artist Alex Da Corte.

Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile Are Just Two Peas In A Pod, Continents Apart

Watch

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile's Lotta Sea Lice comes out Oct. 13. Danny Cohen/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Danny Cohen/Courtesy of the artist

Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile Are Just Two Peas In A Pod, Continents Apart

Watch a charming video for "Over Everything," the first single from Barnett and Vile's album-length collaboration, Lotta Sea Lice, due Oct. 13.

Lydia Loveless On Mountain Stage

Listen

Lydia Loveless on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Lydia Loveless On Mountain Stage

Hear the cowpunk rocker make her Mountain Stage debut with a setlist heavy on cuts from her 2016 album, Real.

Lydia Loveless On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/547120825/547256909" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Wilco, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Wilco performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Wilco, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Twenty years in, the Chicago band has staying power without sacrificing a sense of sonic exploration. Hear its catalog-spanning Newport Folk set now.

Wilco, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539980569/542131363" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Drive-By Truckers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Drive-By Truckers perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Drive-By Truckers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The band kept up a keen-edged commentary on xenophobia, censorship and racism throughout its set of gritty Southern rock. Hear its set now.

Drive-By Truckers, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 55:47
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539347047/542129563" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fleet Foxes, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Fleet Foxes perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Fleet Foxes, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Stream the beloved folk-rock band's headlining set from the first night of the festival.

Fleet Foxes, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Back To Top