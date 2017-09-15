Accessibility links

Carly Rae Jepsen, Queen Of Meta Music Videos, Shares 'Cut To The Feeling' The thunderous pop song featured in the Leap! soundtrack gets a behind-the-scenes-y music video directed by Gia Coppola.
Carly Rae Jepsen, Queen Of Meta Music Videos, Shares 'Cut To The Feeling'

According to Carly Rae Jepsen's new video for "Cut To The Feeling," Carly Rae Jepsen is really good at making coffee, because Carly Rae Jepsen is the queen of everything.

The thunderous pop song is featured in the soundtrack to Leap!, an animated film in which Jepsen voices Odette, a caretaker who coaches a young girl (voiced by Elle Fanning) to become a ballerina in Paris. That movie is out now, so, naturally, the queen of our hearts is here to remind y'all with a meta behind-the-scenes-y music video by Gia Coppola, who also directed the 2013 film Palo Alto and Jepsen's "Your Type" video.

You see Jepsen and a crew set up in a studio, do make-up and sip white wine out of straws — there's some product placement, let's be real — all with a countdown clock running down to the stylized black-and-white "real" video.

