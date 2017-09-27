Accessibility links

Jamila Woods Live At KEXP The Slingshot artist performs songs including "LSD" and "Blk Girl Soldier" live in the KEXP studio in Seattle.

"If the book you want to read doesn't exist, write it."

Quoting the inimitable Toni Morrison, Jamila Woods crafts a story worth diving into on her debut album HEAVN. Joining DJ Morgan in the KEXP Live Room, the Chicago poet and songwriter performs four HEAVN tracks and tells the tale of how she went from singing in her church choir as a child to releasing her solo debut project.

Originally recorded on June 6, 2017.

SET LIST

  • "Heavn"
  • "LSD"
  • "Way Up"
  • "Blk Girl Soldier"
Watch Jamila Woods Perform 'HEAVN,' Shrouded In Blue Velvet

Watch Jamila Woods Perform 'HEAVN,' Shrouded In Blue Velvet

Before her show at New York's PUBLIC ARTS venue, the rising R&B star played a stripped-down version of the title track of her debut record for our Night Owl series.

