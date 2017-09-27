"If the book you want to read doesn't exist, write it."

Quoting the inimitable Toni Morrison, Jamila Woods crafts a story worth diving into on her debut album HEAVN. Joining DJ Morgan in the KEXP Live Room, the Chicago poet and songwriter performs four HEAVN tracks and tells the tale of how she went from singing in her church choir as a child to releasing her solo debut project.

Originally recorded on June 6, 2017.

SET LIST