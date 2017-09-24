Watch live as Mountain Stage welcomes the arrival of fall with a diverse group of songwriters and musical styles, hosted by Larry Groce. You'll hear Semisonic frontman Dan Wilson as he revisits songs he co-wrote with the likes of Adele and Chris Stapleton. Hear why Mavis Staples is a fan of Son Little's venturesome approach to sharing his nu-soul sounds, and prepare to be charmed by the charismatic folk-pop of Martin Sexton Trio. You'll also hear sets from emerging roots group Phoebe Hunt and the Gatherers and Scottish singer-songwriter Rachel Sermanni.