Watch Live Performances By Dan Wilson, Mavis Staples, Martin Sexton Trio And More Stream performances from a diverse group of songwriters as they celebrate fall with Mountain Stage, live at the Culture Center Theater.
Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues

Dan Wilson, Mavis Staples Live On Mountain Stage

Sep

24

Sun, Sep 24

7pm ET / 4pm PT

• Culture Center Theater

7pm (ET)

Mountain Stage

Celebrate Fall With Mountain Stage (Live)

Watch live as Mountain Stage welcomes the arrival of fall with a diverse group of songwriters and musical styles, hosted by Larry Groce. You'll hear Semisonic frontman Dan Wilson as he revisits songs he co-wrote with the likes of Adele and Chris Stapleton. Hear why Mavis Staples is a fan of Son Little's venturesome approach to sharing his nu-soul sounds, and prepare to be charmed by the charismatic folk-pop of Martin Sexton Trio. You'll also hear sets from emerging roots group Phoebe Hunt and the Gatherers and Scottish singer-songwriter Rachel Sermanni.

More From Folk

Billy Bragg And Joe Henry On Mountain Stage

Listen

Billy Bragg and Joe Henry Josh Saul/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Billy Bragg And Joe Henry On Mountain Stage

Together, the English punk-folker and the celebrated American singer-songwriter are a 2017 Americana Music Award-nominated duo that brings its brawny harmonies to its Mountain Stage debut.

Billy Bragg And Joe Henry On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/548999628/549007663" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Charlie Parr's Raucous Junk-Rag 'Peaceful Valley' Is Anything But

Watch

A still from Charlie Parr's "Peaceful Valley" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Charlie Parr's Raucous Junk-Rag 'Peaceful Valley' Is Anything But

With fingers flying like a hornet's nest knocked on its side, the guitarist's "Peaceful Valley" is a song for devil-may-care hermits and hoarders. Watch the animated video.

Jonatha Brooke On Mountain Stage

Listen

Jonatha Brooke on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Jonatha Brooke On Mountain Stage

Hear the singer-songwriter's return to Mountain Stage in this 2016 performance, which features the Mountain Stage Band joining in for the Woody Guthrie-penned "You And I."

Jonatha Brooke On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/545342899/545472308" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
John Paul White, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

John Paul White performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

John Paul White, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

"If you came to this set looking to be cheered up, you're screwed," White deadpanned from the stage. His music can give goosebumps, even on a sunny summer day; hear his set at Newport now.

John Paul White, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 44:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539348461/542435387" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Joseph, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Joseph performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Joseph, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The Portland trio, composed of sisters Natalie, Meegan and Allison Closner, makes music that invites its audience to share in its bond of sisterhood. Hear Joseph's set at Newport Folk now.

Joseph, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 40:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539346196/542434613" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Pinegrove, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Pinegrove performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Pinegrove, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Hear the band play its tender songs about home, friendship and growing up, live at Newport Folk.

Pinegrove, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 44:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539347880/542125521" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Wild Reeds, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

The Wild Reeds perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

The Wild Reeds, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Mackenzie Howe, Sharon Silva and Kinsey Lee's set at Newport Folk was assured and robust, a testament to potent voices made more powerful when united.

The Wild Reeds, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 43:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539341325/540437771" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Hurray For The Riff Raff, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff performs live at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Hurray For The Riff Raff, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Stream Alynda Segarra's impassioned set from Newport.

Hurray For The Riff Raff, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 43:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/540576452/540576834" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Shovels & Rope, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Shovels & Rope performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Shovels & Rope, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The charismatic husband-and-wife duo returned to Newport after a three-year hiatus.

Shovels & Rope, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539331412/540570871" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
