Aldous Harding arrived earlier this year with the softly momentous and vaguely surrealistic Party, a record in which Harding treats folk like her own dark invention. Ever since, she's been an an unrelenting tour schedule — during a jaunt through the Pacific Northwest, Harding visited Seattle's KEXP for a studio session, playing the new song "Elation" while there. It's a baroque piece of divination, based around a simple guitar line and a swell, reliant on Harding's crystalline voice.

Above, watch Harding perform the song during her KEXP visit.