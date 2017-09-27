Accessibility links

Watch Aldous Harding Perform New Song, 'Elation,' At KEXP The New Zealand folk singer shares a new song during her live performance at the KEXP studio in Seattle.
Special Series

Favorite Sessions

The best studio sessions from your favorite public radio stations
YouTube

Favorite Sessions

Watch Aldous Harding Perform New Song, 'Elation,' At KEXPKEXP

Aldous Harding arrived earlier this year with the softly momentous and vaguely surrealistic Party, a record in which Harding treats folk like her own dark invention. Ever since, she's been an an unrelenting tour schedule — during a jaunt through the Pacific Northwest, Harding visited Seattle's KEXP for a studio session, playing the new song "Elation" while there. It's a baroque piece of divination, based around a simple guitar line and a swell, reliant on Harding's crystalline voice.

Above, watch Harding perform the song during her KEXP visit.

[+] read more[-] less
KEXP

More From Folk

Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

Listen

Sherman Holmes on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

Hear the revered blues musician play songs from his solo debut on the 900th episode of Mountain Stage.

Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/553694060/553700931" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Billy Bragg And Joe Henry On Mountain Stage

Listen

Billy Bragg and Joe Henry Josh Saul/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Billy Bragg And Joe Henry On Mountain Stage

Together, the English punk-folker and the celebrated American singer-songwriter are a 2017 Americana Music Award-nominated duo that brings its brawny harmonies to its Mountain Stage debut.

Billy Bragg And Joe Henry On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/548999628/549007663" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Charlie Parr's Raucous Junk-Rag 'Peaceful Valley' Is Anything But

Watch

A still from Charlie Parr's "Peaceful Valley" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Charlie Parr's Raucous Junk-Rag 'Peaceful Valley' Is Anything But

With fingers flying like a hornet's nest knocked on its side, the guitarist's "Peaceful Valley" is a song for devil-may-care hermits and hoarders. Watch the animated video.

Jonatha Brooke On Mountain Stage

Listen

Jonatha Brooke on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Jonatha Brooke On Mountain Stage

Hear the singer-songwriter's return to Mountain Stage in this 2016 performance, which features the Mountain Stage Band joining in for the Woody Guthrie-penned "You And I."

Jonatha Brooke On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/545342899/545472308" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
John Paul White, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

John Paul White performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

John Paul White, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

"If you came to this set looking to be cheered up, you're screwed," White deadpanned from the stage. His music can give goosebumps, even on a sunny summer day; hear his set at Newport now.

John Paul White, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 44:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539348461/542435387" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Joseph, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Joseph performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Joseph, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

The Portland trio, composed of sisters Natalie, Meegan and Allison Closner, makes music that invites its audience to share in its bond of sisterhood. Hear Joseph's set at Newport Folk now.

Joseph, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 40:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539346196/542434613" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Pinegrove, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

Pinegrove performs at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

Pinegrove, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Hear the band play its tender songs about home, friendship and growing up, live at Newport Folk.

Pinegrove, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 44:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539347880/542125521" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Wild Reeds, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen

The Wild Reeds perform at the 2017 Newport Folk Festival. Adam Kissick for NPR hide caption

toggle caption Adam Kissick for NPR

The Wild Reeds, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Mackenzie Howe, Sharon Silva and Kinsey Lee's set at Newport Folk was assured and robust, a testament to potent voices made more powerful when united.

The Wild Reeds, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2017

Listen · 43:29
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/539341325/540437771" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top