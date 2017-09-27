Capacity, the latest album from Brooklyn's Big Thief, is in many ways a continuation of its debut release from last year, Masterpiece. Both albums are the culmination of its members' experiences as a band, including the massive demands on their time that come with being on tour.

WGBH sat down with the trio of Adrianne Lenker, James Krivchenia, and Max Oleartchik before a recent concert to learn more about how they met, and what they've learned as their career has grown.