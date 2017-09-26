Can Your Heart Handle This Adorable Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile Video?

Sometimes the friends you make in far-away places can grow your relationships back home — perspectives from across the globe enriching what's right in front of you. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile take this idea and tangle it up in Lotta Sea Lice, which is really turning out to be a freewheeling record that feels like a collaboration that was always meant to be.

Like "Over Everything," Danny Cohen also directs the video for "Continental Breakfast" with a geographic split screen. But here the focus is on the family and friendships that Barnett and Vile find in Melbourne and Philly, respectively. They goof off with doggos, eat pastries with grandparents, and surprise nieces with popsicles. Go ahead and try not to smile, especially when Barnett holds up a DVD copy of Kurt & Courtney, nodding to their duo's accidental namesake.

Lotta Sea Lice comes out Oct. 13 via Matador.