Dawg Yawp: Tiny Desk Concert Welcome the world of Dawg Yawp, the musical concoction of Rob Keenan and Tyler Randall, where drones and toy pianos are likely to collide with heavy metal electronics and a well-placed melody.
Tiny Desk

Tiny Desk

Intimate video performances, recorded live at the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen

Credit: NPR

Tiny Desk

Dawg Yawp

A man in a black cape holds a sitar like a guitar all while singing a dreamy tale about wanting to be a dog. Well actually a "dawg."

Welcome the world of Dawg Yawp, the musical concoction of Rob Keenan and Tyler Randall, where drones and toy pianos are likely to collide with heavy metal electronics and a well-placed melody.

It's also a vessel for humor, experimentation and foot-stomping fun, whether that stomping is to an original techno beat or a classic bluegrass tune. In fact it was the duo's cover of "East Virginia Blues," a song made famous by the Stanley Brothers that first won my heart when I heard them replace the more traditional banjo with a sitar.

These two Cincinnati high school friends create endearing tunes with roots in fingerpicking folk tunes but with a sense of adventure. Listening to their debut, self-titled album is like listening to kids music made for grownups. It's both clever and wonderfully weird. They always put a smile on my face.

Set List

  • "I Wanna Be A Dawg"
  • "Can't Think"
  • "East Virginia Blues"
  • "Lost At Sea"

Musicians

Tyler Randall (sitar, vocals, guitar, synthesizers, drums); Robert Keenan (guitar, vocals, synthesizers)

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin, James Willetts; Videographers: Bronson Arcuri, Maia Stern; Editor: Niki Walker; Production Assistant: Marissa Lorusso; Photo: Liam James Doyle/NPR.

For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

[+] read more[-] less

