St. Vincent's 'Los Ageless' Video Is Nightmare Fuel In Pepto Pink

St. Vincent's "Los Ageless" is a thumping piece of electro-rock thwacked by drum machines, wobbly bass synth and Annie Clark's signature Ernie Ball guitar. "How can anybody have you and lose you — and not lose your mind, too?" she sings in the desperate and claustrophobic chorus. In a new video, that unhinged love is manifested in weird, gross and silly visuals.

Willo Perron — who's also handled creative direction for The xx, Rihanna and Kanye West — coats "Los Ageless" in Pepto pinks, mounds of shredded orange paper piling into a purple room and green, creeping goo. Clark gets blown away (a la Maxell), is wrapped in plastic surgery bandages, and, in a moment that nods to Terry Gilliam's dystopian masterpiece Brazil, her cheeks are stretched out like wings of plastic skin. Nightmare fuel in soft hues.

MASSEDUCTION comes out Oct. 13 via Loma Vista Recordings. St. Vincent goes on tour starting Oct. 7, kicked off by "St. Vincent: Fear The Future" in Los Angeles.