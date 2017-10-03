Accessibility links

St. Vincent's 'Los Ageless' Video Is Nightmare Fuel In Pepto Pink Unhinged love is manifested in bright colors and plastic surgery in a video for St. Vincent's thumping electro-rock track.
Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

St. Vincent's 'Los Ageless' Video Is Nightmare Fuel In Pepto Pink

St. Vincent's "Los Ageless" is a thumping piece of electro-rock thwacked by drum machines, wobbly bass synth and Annie Clark's signature Ernie Ball guitar. "How can anybody have you and lose you — and not lose your mind, too?" she sings in the desperate and claustrophobic chorus. In a new video, that unhinged love is manifested in weird, gross and silly visuals.

Willo Perron — who's also handled creative direction for The xx, Rihanna and Kanye West — coats "Los Ageless" in Pepto pinks, mounds of shredded orange paper piling into a purple room and green, creeping goo. Clark gets blown away (a la Maxell), is wrapped in plastic surgery bandages, and, in a moment that nods to Terry Gilliam's dystopian masterpiece Brazil, her cheeks are stretched out like wings of plastic skin. Nightmare fuel in soft hues.

MASSEDUCTION comes out Oct. 13 via Loma Vista Recordings. St. Vincent goes on tour starting Oct. 7, kicked off by "St. Vincent: Fear The Future" in Los Angeles.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Orpheus Reborn With Dancers, Drums And Electric Guitar

Watch

Dancers in "Stalactites," a video by Mark DeChiazza, based on Orpheus Unsung, a theater work composed by Steven Mackey, with Jason Treuting. Mark DeChiazza hide caption

toggle caption Mark DeChiazza

Orpheus Reborn With Dancers, Drums And Electric Guitar

A new video, featuring a score by Steven Mackey with Jason Treuting, retells the ancient tale of love, loss and the power of music.

Giant Claw's Mecha-Chamber Music Will Rewire Your Senses

Watch

A still from Giant Claw's "Soft Channel 006" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Giant Claw's Mecha-Chamber Music Will Rewire Your Senses

Keith Rankin's biomorphic compositions are covered in steel, but made with a beating heart... you know, like RoboCop. Sabrina Ratté creates surreal digital vistas for "Soft Channel 006."

Radiohead Made A Video For 'Lift' In A Lift

Watch

A still from Radiohead's "Lift" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Radiohead Made A Video For 'Lift' In A Lift

Leave it to Radiohead to take a straightforward joke — Thom Yorke rides a lift for the song "Lift" — and make it surreal.

The Heart And Humor Of Front Bottoms Shine On 'Vacation Town'

Watch

Front Bottoms in a scene from a new video for the group's song, "Vacation Town." YouTube screen grab hide caption

toggle caption YouTube screen grab

The Heart And Humor Of Front Bottoms Shine On 'Vacation Town'

One of Bob Boilen's favorite live bands explores the comforts of breaking from day-to-day routines in a brutally honest and comical new video.

Back To Top