Accessibility links

Lean Year's 'Come And See' Wades In The Water Of The Past Filmed in a swamp just 40 minutes outside of Richmond, Lean Year's new video feels like both a redemption and a ritual shedding.
Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton

LANGUAGE ADVISORY: This video contains profanity.

YouTube

All Songs TV

Lean Year's 'Come And See' Wades In The Water Of The Past

We throw off our past like old coat, tattered and thin from wear and weather, but still tethered to its stories. "Coming up on noon / The old room / Feels like an ulcer," Emilie Rex sings on the hushed waltz "Come And See," navigating a twinkling ambiance with lead weights. It's the featherweight punch that opens Lean Year's self-titled debut, shuffling through the softest of songs with a far-away intimacy.

Lean Year is a new Richmond duo from Emilie Rex and Rick Alverson, who led the slowcore band Spokane in the early 2000s (The Proud Graduates is worth visiting or revisiting — it's a personal favorite). Alverson left music to pursue filmmaking, directing videos for the likes of Sharon Van Etten and Strand Of Oaks, and made the feature film The Comedy, and puts that experience to work in this video for "Come And See," filmed in a swamp just 40 minutes outside of Richmond.

As Rex wades through the water, it feels like both a redemptive journey and a ritual shedding when she sings, "F*** off the world / The old girl / F*** off the old world."

Lean Year's self-titled debut comes out Oct. 20 via Western Vinyl.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Orpheus Reborn With Dancers, Drums And Electric Guitar

Watch

Dancers in "Stalactites," a video by Mark DeChiazza, based on Orpheus Unsung, a theater work composed by Steven Mackey, with Jason Treuting. Mark DeChiazza hide caption

toggle caption Mark DeChiazza

Orpheus Reborn With Dancers, Drums And Electric Guitar

A new video, featuring a score by Steven Mackey with Jason Treuting, retells the ancient tale of love, loss and the power of music.

Giant Claw's Mecha-Chamber Music Will Rewire Your Senses

Watch

A still from Giant Claw's "Soft Channel 006" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Giant Claw's Mecha-Chamber Music Will Rewire Your Senses

Keith Rankin's biomorphic compositions are covered in steel, but made with a beating heart... you know, like RoboCop. Sabrina Ratté creates surreal digital vistas for "Soft Channel 006."

Radiohead Made A Video For 'Lift' In A Lift

Watch

A still from Radiohead's "Lift" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Radiohead Made A Video For 'Lift' In A Lift

Leave it to Radiohead to take a straightforward joke — Thom Yorke rides a lift for the song "Lift" — and make it surreal.

The Heart And Humor Of Front Bottoms Shine On 'Vacation Town'

Watch

Front Bottoms in a scene from a new video for the group's song, "Vacation Town." YouTube screen grab hide caption

toggle caption YouTube screen grab

The Heart And Humor Of Front Bottoms Shine On 'Vacation Town'

One of Bob Boilen's favorite live bands explores the comforts of breaking from day-to-day routines in a brutally honest and comical new video.

Back To Top