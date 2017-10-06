Accessibility links

Holly Hofmann On Piano Jazz Hear the classically trained flutist bring her bluesy style to this 2002 episode, featuring a performance with Marian McPartland.
Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Acclaimed jazz artists share music and memories
Holly Hofmann
Courtesy of the artist.
Holly Hofmann
Courtesy of the artist.

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Holly Hofmann On Piano Jazz

Holly Hofmann On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/556075820/556075849" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Classically trained flutist Holly Hofmann was influenced by her father, a fine jazz guitarist. At age five, she chose the flute because she could carry it to play music with him. Hofmann has taken the flute from the orchestra to the jazz stand, making her mark with a bluesy style all her own. In this session from 2002, bassist Darek Oles joins Hofmann and host Marian McPartland to perform a set including "You and the Night and the Music" and "Bohemia After Dark."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 2002.

SET LIST

  • "You and the Night and the Music" (Dietz, Schwartz)
  • "Squatty Roo" (Hodges)
  • "Pretty Woman" (Sondheim)
  • "Daydream" (Strayhorn, Ellington)
  • "Meditation" (Jobim)
  • "My One and Only Love" (Mellin, Wood)
  • "Bohemia After Dark" (Pettiford)
