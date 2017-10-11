Accessibility links

Watch Big Thief Perform In KEXP's Studios Watch the indie-rock band's emotional performance, featuring songs from its sophomore album, Capacity.

Slingshot: Big ThiefSlingshot: Big Thief

Public Radio's Artist Incubator
YouTube

Slingshot: Big Thief

Watch Big Thief Perform In KEXP's StudiosKEXP

Matthew Howland

Deeply emotional songwriting is not new for Big Thief frontwoman Adrianne Lenker. The band's debut record, 2016's Masterpiece, consisted of a number of character portraits that felt deeply intimate and informed by residual images from childhood.

Capacity delves into similar dark territory, with issues of family history and trauma running throughout the collection. Lenker's voice, as well as intricate guitar parts from Buck Meek, accompany the bleak undercurrents with a world-weary attitude and acceptance, but a sense of uplift remains audible amidst the tumult. As Lenker sings on Capacity's "Great White Shark," "for in the dark, there is release."

Joining Cheryl Waters in the KEXP Live Room, Big Thief performed four tracks from their sophomore album.

SET LIST

  • "Black Diamonds"
  • "Mary"
  • "Great White Shark"
  • "Capacity"
[+] read more[-] less
KEXP

More From Rock

Shamir Reckons With Queer Erasure In 'Straight Boy'

Watch

A still from Shamir's "Straight Boy" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Shamir Reckons With Queer Erasure In 'Straight Boy'

Shamir's new single sounds raw and intimate — like you're having a one-on-one conversation with him about "whitewashing and queer baiting in media."

Watch Lo Moon Play 'This Is It' In 360 Degrees

Watch

Lo Moon performs live in the studio for KCRW. Brian Feinzimer/KCRW hide caption

toggle caption Brian Feinzimer/KCRW

Watch Lo Moon Play 'This Is It' In 360 Degrees

KCRW

The brooding pop band performs its shimmering single in the Morning Becomes Eclectic studio for KCRW.

Bruce Cockburn On Mountain Stage

Listen

Bruce Cockburn on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Bruce Cockburn On Mountain Stage

Hear the singer-songwriter and Canadian Music Hall of Famer perform for the 14th time on Mountain Stage.

Bruce Cockburn On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/550495287/550697108" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Radiohead Made A Video For 'Lift' In A Lift

Watch

A still from Radiohead's "Lift" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Radiohead Made A Video For 'Lift' In A Lift

Leave it to Radiohead to take a straightforward joke — Thom Yorke rides a lift for the song "Lift" — and make it surreal.

Back To Top