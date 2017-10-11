Accessibility links

St. Paul & The Broken Bones On Mountain Stage In the midst of his training to become a preacher, Paul Janeway found another way to stir up a crowd. Hear the six-piece band channel serious soul on this week's Mountain Stage.
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/556821728/556932793" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Six-piece soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. If it sounds like lead singer Paul Janeway is channeling some serious soul, it's because he was born and raised in it: The Alabama native was brought up in a strict, religious household with gospel Christian music and the occasional Marvin Gaye. In the midst of his training to become a preacher, Janeway found another way to stir up the crowd through guitars, horns, brass, and a get-on-up style not unlike the late, great James Brown.

SET LIST

  • "Flow With It (You Got Me Feeling Like)"
  • "Like A Mighty River"
  • "I'll Be Your Woman"
  • "Tears In The Diamond"
  • "Eventually" (Tame Impala)
  • "Is It Me"
