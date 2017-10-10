All Songs TV
Hear 'Matter Of Time,' From Sharon Jones' Forthcoming Final Album 'Soul Of A Woman'
While she was battling pancreatic cancer, Brooklyn soul star Sharon Jones worked hard to make every moment count, churning out new music, starring in a documentary about her life (Miss Sharon Jones!), touring as much as her health allowed, and even presiding over a wonderful holiday Tiny Desk concert at the end of 2015. It turns out that Jones and her beloved Dap-Kings also recorded one last studio album before her death late last year.
Soul of a Woman comes out Nov. 17, and it promises a final welcome batch of grandly uplifting, horn-driven soul. The album's first single, "Matter of Time," is all infectious hope and optimism, with a video full of charming footage that documents Jones' eternally game and effervescent spirit.
Soul of a Woman Track List:
- "Matter of Time"
- "Sail On!"
- "Just Give Me Your Time"
- "Come and Be a Winner"
- "Rumors"
- "Pass Me By"
- "Searching for a New Day"
- "These Tears (No Longer for You)"
- "When I Saw Your Face"
- "Girl! (You Got to Forgive Him)"
- "Call on God"
Soul of a Woman comes out Nov. 17 via Daptone.