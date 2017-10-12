Accessibility links

Watch Belly's New Video For 'Immigration To The Trap' The Palestinian-born rapper is largely known for protesting President Donald Trump and writing parts of Beyoncé's Lemonade. He's much more than that.
Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
Vevo

All Songs TV

Roc Nation's Belly Trapped Between Poverty And Immigration In New Video

Long before Belly became a Roc Nation signee and award-winning songwriter — credited with co-writing on Beyoncé's lauded Lemonade — he was a young Muslim immigrant navigating life on foreign turf. The Palestinian-born rapper, born Ahmad Balshe, was just a boy when his family emigrated from the West Bank. Yet the poverty they'd hoped to escape greeted them upon their arrival in Ottawa, Canada. By age 13, he'd taken to the streets and slung drugs for survival.

His personal experience is part of the reason why the negative rhetoric around Muslim immigrants is more than politics to him; it's personal. Rather than appear on the same stage with Donald Trump during last year's presidential campaign, he and frequent collaborator The Weeknd canceled their scheduled appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

"I just didn't want to feel like I was a part of a celebration for somebody who has beliefs that majority of us don't agree with," he told The Associated Press at the time.

Last week, Belly dropped his latest mixtape, Mumble Rap, which, despite the ironic title, is a deft display of his lyricism. The intro song, in particular, hints at his own autobiography. Premiering today on NPR Music, the video for "Immigration To The Trap" was shot in France's immigrant-heavy Seine Saint-Denis district to convey that reality.

As commune kids ride on the hood of a Rolls Royce, the juxtaposition of poverty and luxury puts a stark spin on the meaning of trap rap.

"I wanted to share a glimpse into the life that many of us live as immigrants coming from a foreign place, trying to adapt to our environment," as Belly tells NPR, "all the while dealing with the culture shock that comes along with it."

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Shamir Reckons With Queer Erasure In 'Straight Boy'

Watch

A still from Shamir's "Straight Boy" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

Shamir Reckons With Queer Erasure In 'Straight Boy'

Shamir's new single sounds raw and intimate — like you're having a one-on-one conversation with him about "whitewashing and queer baiting in media."

A Courageous Smile Inspires Solidarity And A New Billy Bragg Song

Saffiyah Khan (left) confronts English Defence League protester Ian Crossland during a demonstration in the city of Birmingham, following the Westminster terrorist attack. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

A Courageous Smile Inspires Solidarity And A New Billy Bragg Song

When Saria Zafar became a target for wearing a hijab, Saffiyah Khan stepped in, with a disarming smile. It also inspired a new song and video from singer Billy Bragg.

Orpheus Reborn With Dancers, Drums And Electric Guitar

Watch

Dancers in "Stalactites," a video by Mark DeChiazza, based on Orpheus Unsung, a theater work composed by Steven Mackey, with Jason Treuting. Mark DeChiazza hide caption

toggle caption Mark DeChiazza

Orpheus Reborn With Dancers, Drums And Electric Guitar

A new video, featuring a score by Steven Mackey with Jason Treuting, retells the ancient tale of love, loss and the power of music.

Back To Top